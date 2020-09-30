Man sentenced to up to 25 years in DWI crash that killed Long Island Boy Scout

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CENTRAL ISLIP, NY — A man convicted of fatally striking a Long Island Boy Scout while driving intoxicated was sentenced Wednesday to eight and one-third to 25 years in prison

The sentence, the maximum Thomas Murphy could have gotten, came exactly two years after the deadly crash.

Murphy’s sentencing was postponed in late August after allegations of jury misconduct, officials said.

Murphy was found guilty in December on several charges in connection with the crash that killed 12-year-old Andrew McMorris. A judge later denied the defense’s motion for the verdict to be guilty thrown out.

McMorris was with four other Boy Scouts who were hiking along a road in Manorville when they were struck by a vehicle, according to officials.

Prosecutors described the scene on the September day in 2018 as a “horror show.”

One victim didn’t walk for four months.

A jury found Murphy guilty on a slew of charges, including driving while intoxicated, aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and second-degree vehicular manslaughter, according to the district attorney’s office.

Murphy initially faced additional charges in the first degree but they were dropped after it was ruled that they were not legally sustainable.

Murphy’s attorney has said there’s reasonable doubt around all the charges against him and insists his client was not drunk.

Following the guilty verdict, his attorney said they intend to appeal and Murphy maintains his innocence.

