Man killed in LI motor vehicle crash: police

PATCHOGUE, L.I. — A man is dead after a vehicle crash on Long Island Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday in Patchogue. William Augi was driving a 1974 MG northbound on North Ocean Avenue when his vehicle collided with a 2017 Nissan Murano at the intersection of Woodside Avenue.

The Nissan then collided with a red pickup truck that fled the scene. Augi, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The other driver, 44-year-old Rachel Heege, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

