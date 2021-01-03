Man in 90s rescued after falling into Long Island storm drain

ISLIP, N.Y. — A man in his 90s has been rescued after falling about 10 feet down a storm drain on Long Island, New York.

It appears a storm drain grate gave way when the man stepped on it in Central Islip on Saturday afternoon,firefighters said. He was found by a neighbor who was taking a walk and heard him moaning for help.

Central Islip Fire Chief Christopher Portelli said it took first responders about 45 minutes to get the man out.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover.

