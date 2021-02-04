Man impersonates officer, abducts 14-year-old girl on Long Island: police

LINDENHURST, N.Y. — Police launched an investigation after a man allegedly impersonated a police officer and abducted a teenage girl on Long Island Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:35 p.m. in the vicinity of Herbert Avenue in Lindenhurst.

Two teens, ages 14 and 16, were walking along Herbert Avenue when a man driving a white SUV approached them, Suffolk County police said.

The man identified himself as a police officer and asked the girls what they were doing, authorities said.

When the girls told him they were walking to the library, he offered them a ride to their location, according to police.

Upon entering the library’s parking lot, he told the 16-year-old girl to exit the vehicle so he could talk to the younger girl, authorities said.

He then drove off with the 14-year-old to a nearby park and began to touch her, cops said.

The girl fought him off, fled and ran to a nearby home for help, authorities said. The homeowner called 911.

According to police, the man was not wearing a police uniform and did not identify himself as Suffolk County police.

The victim was taken to the hospital for observation and was released.

