Man fatally shoots wife, then shoots himself at Long Island home: police

DEER PARK, N.Y.— Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a woman and the attempted suicide of her husband at their Long Island home Monday night.

Police responded to a call of a man and a woman with gunshot wounds inside a residence along Eastwood Avenue and Old Country Road in Deer Park just before 9 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a husband and wife with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The woman, 35, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead while her husband, 34, was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries, police said.

The couple’s two young children were found unharmed inside a vehicle in the driveway of the home at the time of the shooting, according to police.

They have since been released to the custody of a family member at the scene.

Investigation revealed the man shot his wife before shooting himself. The circumstances leading to the shooting were not disclosed.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.