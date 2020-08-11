Man attempts to sexually assault 9-year-old girl on Long Island after exposing himself: police

Nassau County police
MERRICK, L.I. — Police on Long Island are looking for a man accused of exposing himself to two young girls Monday evening before allegedly trying to sexually assault one of them.

According to Nassau County Police, the two 9-year-old sisters encountered the unidentified man separately while traveling between their Merrick home and their grandmother’s house just around the corner.

The first victim was riding her bicycle to her grandmother’s and saw the man sitting on his bicycle, at the corner of Petit Avenue and Webster Street, intentionally exposing himself to her, authorities said.

According to police, the little girl turned around and rushed home to tell her parents.

Just minutes later, her sister was riding her own bike the other direction, heading home from the grandmother’s, and encountered the same man exposing himself, officials said.

Authorities said that as the second girl tried to ride past the man he lunged at her and grabbed her shoulders before attempting to pull her pants down.

The child yelled at the man and was able to escape his grasp before riding home to tell her parents, cops said.

The man, who fled the scene, is described by police as being in his 20s and with brown hair. He was wearing a black shirt, red pants, black sneakers and a paper mask covering his mouth. No images have been released of the man wanted in connection to the incidents.

His bicycle is described as being black in color with a white stripe, and was possibly motorized, police said.

The man was last seen heading westbound on Webster Street.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

