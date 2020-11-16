Man attempts to grab 5-year-old girl near LI church, police say

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WESTBURY, N.Y. — A man tried to grab a 5-year-old Long Island girl at a Long Island church before she broke free and found her parent, police said Monday.

It happened Sunday at around 11:25 a.m. near St. Brigid Church at Maple Avenue, where the girl — who was away from her parent at the time — was grabbed on the arm numerous times by a man who attempted to pull her in his direction, police said.

The girl broke free and ran back to her parent, while the suspect entered into a black vehicle with two women and left the scene.

The girl was uninjured, police said.

The man was described as being in his 50s or early 60s and walked with a slight limp.

Detectives with Nassau County police request anyone with information regarding this incident call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.