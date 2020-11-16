Man attempts to grab 5-year-old girl near LI church, police say

WESTBURY, N.Y. — A man tried to grab a 5-year-old Long Island girl at a Long Island church before she broke free and found her parent, police said Monday.
It happened Sunday at around 11:25 a.m. near St. Brigid Church at Maple Avenue, where the girl — who was away from her parent at the time — was grabbed on the arm numerous times by a man who attempted to pull her in his direction, police said.
The girl broke free and ran back to her parent, while the suspect entered into a black vehicle with two women and left the scene.
The girl was uninjured, police said.
The man was described as being in his 50s or early 60s and walked with a slight limp.
Detectives with Nassau County police request anyone with information regarding this incident call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.