Man arrested for grabbing, touching 14-year-old girl on LI, police say

BETHPAGE, L.I. — A man was arrested on Long Island Friday in connection with forcibly touching a 14-year-old girl, Nassau County police said.

The incidents occurred over a period of 15 months between August 2018 and November 2019 in Bethpage. According to police, 36-year-old Edwing Geovany Perez-Bonilla, “inappropriately grabbed and forcibly touched” the victim at her place of employment.

Perez-Bonilla was arrested without incident Friday at 2:30 p.m. He was arraigned on Saturday. He is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and forcible touching.