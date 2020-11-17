Man arrested for credit card thefts targeting women at Long Island supermarkets: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST NORTHPORT, L.I. — A Long Island man is facing multiple charges after a string of credit card thefts targeting older women at local supermarkets, according to police.

Suffolk County police arrested Willie Vanderhall, 62, Monday around 4:45 p.m. at a Stop & Shop on Jericho Turnpike in East Northport, officials said.

The arrest came after a 70-year-old woman reported a man stole her credit card out of her purse at the grocery store.

An investigation revealed the man had also swiped credit cards from a 76-year-old woman and an 84-year-old woman earlier the same day at another Stop & Shop store on Commack Road in Deer Park, police said.

The stolen credit cards were used to make purchases at different Best Buy stores around Suffolk County, according to authorities.

Officials said Vanderhall has been charged with two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny as a hate crime and petite larceny as a hate crime.

He will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

The investigation remained ongoing, cops said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Hate Crimes Detectives at 631-852-6323.