Man allegedly kidnapped Long Island girlfriend’s 2-year-old son

COMMACK, NY — A man allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son on Saturday afternoon, Suffolk County police officials said.

Police arrested Sherman Roberts Jr., 36, on Sunday on charges of kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a child, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal possession of a controlled substance, officials said.

Police located Roberts and the boy on Sunday morning. Roberts allegedly took the child from his Commack home around 2 p.m. on Saturday. The child’s mother reported them missing around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Roberts was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

