Man, 62, arrested in deadly Long Island deli shooting

Long Island

by: Associated Press

COPIAGUE, N.Y.— A suspect was taken into custody after one man was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting at a Long Island deli, police said Sunday.

Suffolk County police responded to a report of shots fired at the La Vaquita Corp. deli in Copiague just after 6 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived they found four men had been shot.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

Deli owner Bolivar Rodriguez, as well as Juan Ramone Avilla Roque and Daniel E. Acosta ,were taken to hospitals with serious injuries.

Police said Sunday that 62-year-old Dionicio Calderon-Oseguera of Copiague was in custody and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday on murder and attempted murder charges.

