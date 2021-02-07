Longest-serving lifeguard ever at Jones Beach dies at age 93

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. — A World War II veteran who was the longest-serving lifeguard ever at Jones Beach State Park, working as a lifeguard every summer for 64 years, has died at age 93.

Family members told Newsday that Reggie Jones Sr., a retired teacher and wrestling coach, died on Jan. 30 in Rockville Centre. Jones worked every summer at Jones Beach on Long Island from 1944 to 2008.

He passed a running and swimming test every year before missing the cut for lifeguards when he was 81.

Jones taught social studies for 32 years at Garden City Junior High School and also coached the school’s wrestling team.

It is with extreme heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of Jones Beach Lifeguard Legend, Reggie Jones Sr. Reggie was the longest working lifeguard in the history of the Jones Beach Lifeguard Corps serving from 1944-2007. pic.twitter.com/Xdc87PPY8a — Jones Beach Lifeguards (@BucketBuoy) February 2, 2021