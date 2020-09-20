Long Island woman charged with DWI in crash that killed man

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LINDENHURST, N.Y. — A Long Island woman accused of fatally hitting a man while intoxicated behind the wheel was arrested Sunday, police said.

Lita Davidson was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Montauk Highway near E Shore Road at about 4 a.m. Sunday when she left the road and struck a telephone pole and a male victim.

The man, Robert Vitale, 40, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officials believe he was homeless.

Davidson was not injured. She faces charges of driving while intoxicated.