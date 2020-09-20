Long Island woman charged with DWI in crash that killed man

LINDENHURST, N.Y. — A Long Island woman accused of fatally hitting a man while intoxicated behind the wheel was arrested Sunday, police said.

Lita Davidson was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Montauk Highway near E Shore Road at about 4 a.m. Sunday when she left the road and struck a telephone pole and a male victim.

The man, Robert Vitale, 40, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officials believe he was homeless.

Davidson was not injured. She faces charges of driving while intoxicated.

