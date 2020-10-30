Long Island soccer coach arrested for rape of 16-year-old player: police

Sean Johnsen, a Long Island soccer coach, is accused of raping a teenage soccer player on two occasions, police said.

WESTBURY, N.Y. — Authorities arrested a Long Island soccer coach for allegedly raping a teenage player earlier this year.

Sean Johnsen faces charges of third-degree rape, criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.

Johnsen, 35, is a coach for a soccer club team in Nassau County where players’ ages range from 14 to 19, detectives said.

On Aug. 17 and Aug. 21, Johnsen had inappropriate contact with a 16-year-old female player, according to authorities.

Johnson was taken into custody Thursday.

Detectives request anyone with information about the above incident or feel they may have been a victim of a similar crime to contact Nassau County Special Victims at (516) 573-4022. All callers will remain anonymous.