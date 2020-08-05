Long Island residents frustrated over power outage

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LONG ISLAND — Trees toppled on almost every block of Long Island’s North Shore during Tuesday’s storm, crushing cars, damaging homes and blocking roadways.

Knocked down power lines left tens of thousands of people in the dark on Wednesday.

PSEG crews worked to restore power, but they were also met with complaints and criticism about not being prepared.

Lawmakers said what happened was unacceptable and called for an investigation into why there was such a breakdown.

Utility officials said Isaias was one of the strongest storms they’ve had to deal with since taking over services from LIPA after Superstorm Sandy.

Still, customers said that has nothing to do with why they could not get though to report an outage in the first place.

Dr. Greg Lieberman said he and his wife have been taking turns calling the utility to no avail.

“We can’t get through, a pole almost missed my house, we have no power,” Lieberman said.

