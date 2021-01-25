Long Island Rail Road service reductions take effect Monday

LONG ISLAND, N.Y.— Those commuting with the Long Island Rail Road can expect reduced service as schedule changes went into effect Monday.

The new timetables will allow the LIRR to operate more efficiently and align service with current ridership levels amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Babylon, Far Rockaway, Hempstead, Huntington, Long Beach, Oyster Bay, Port Washington and Ronkonkoma branches will have some schedule adjustments, including revised departure times or changes to connecting trains during non-rush-hour periods, according to the MTA.

Click here for the latest timetables.

Select morning and evening trains will be lengthened to accommodate riders during rush-hour times.

Off-peak fares also remain in effect and station stops will be added to provide connections.

The MTA recommends commuters review new schedules by checking timetables online.

Click here for more info.