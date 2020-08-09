Long Island PSEG subcontractor shocked while working on power lines

Long Island

NEW CASSEL, NY — A PSEG subcontractor was shocked as he worked on power lines in New Cassel on Sunday night, police said.

The 34-year-old man was rushed from Old Country Road to a local hospital.

Workers have been out for days handling downed power lines. Hundreds of thousands of people across the region lost power during Tropical Storm Isaias.

Downed wires should always be considered “live,” PSEG has warned area residents. People should stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines and immediately 911 to report downed wires.

PSEG also said people shouldn’t drive over or stand near downed power lines.

PIX11 has reached out to PSEG for additional information about Sunday’s incident.

