Long Island officials warn of fake donation bins amid holiday season

OYSTER BAY, NY — Long Island officials cautioned residents over fraudulent donation bins.

During the annual holiday season, there’s often a surge in illegally-placed bins for clothing and toy donations.It’s important to make sure the organizations behind the bins have good intentions, Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino said.

“With the holiday season upon us, many people are looking for ways to help others, especially during this pandemic,” Saladino said. “Unfortunately this time of year is also when we begin to see this particular type of scam. We want to make sure our residents are vigilant when it comes to making donations, and to be sure they are contributing to a legitimate, well-intentioned organization.”

Officials shared some warning signs collections may not be legitimate:



Collection bins with no identification

Overflowing, non-maintained donation bins

Donations being requested over the phone

Acknowledgment of a donation never made

Requests for personal identification, including social security number

Donations to illegal bins have allegedly been sold for profit in the past, officials said.

Town officials have removed these illegally-placed bins in the past after learning that donations were allegedly being improperly collected and sold for profit.

Any residents who see these type of donation bins in their community in the Town of Oyster Bay should contact the Town’s Code Compliance Bureau at (516) 624-6200.