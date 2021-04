JERICHO, NY — Many people plan to celebrate Thursday night by popping a little bubbly, but one Long Island man took it to the next level.

Butch Yamali took on the Guinness World Record and tried to pop 66 champagne corks in a minute with a sabre.

Yamali has successfully opened 60 in a minute in the past. He didn’t manage to open 66 bottles Thursday morning, but said he planned to try again later in the day.

