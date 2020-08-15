Long Island man shot by police during domestic incident arrest after dog charged at officers

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BRENTWOOD, L.I. — A man was injured in a police-involved shooting on Long Island Friday while he was being arrested in a domestic dispute, Suffolk County Police said.

Officers responded to a domestic incident on Claywood Drive in Brentwood at around 4:40 p.m. Friday. A man involved in the dispute was being placed under arrest 50 minutes later. His dog charged at the arresting officer, who fired his gun at the dog and “inadvertently shot the dog’s owner in the hand,” according to authorities.

The man was taken to a local hospital. His injuries are considered not to be life threatening. The dog died from a gunshot wound.

The defendant was charged with criminal contempt in connection to a domestic incident. He will be arraigned at a later date, as he is currently being treated at the hospital.

Suffolk County Homicide Squad detectives are investigating.

