Long Island man heads home 111 days after coronavirus hospitalization

Long Island

by: Keith Lopez

TitoVelasquez

Tito Velasquez heads home from the hospital

LONG ISLAND — A Long Island man headed home on Monday more than 100 days after he was hospitalized with novel coronavirus.

Tito Velasquez contracted COVID-19 in April. Two weeks later, he was admitted to Valley Stream Hospital.

Doctors said the 33-year-old man near dead when he arrived at the hospital 111 days ago. His road to recovery was extremely difficult.

He walked out of a rehabilitation facility with his wife.

The family said they’re thankful to all the doctors and nurses who helped Velasquez on the road to recovery.

