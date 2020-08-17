Long Island man heads home 111 days after coronavirus hospitalization

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LONG ISLAND — A Long Island man headed home on Monday more than 100 days after he was hospitalized with novel coronavirus.

Tito Velasquez contracted COVID-19 in April. Two weeks later, he was admitted to Valley Stream Hospital.

Doctors said the 33-year-old man near dead when he arrived at the hospital 111 days ago. His road to recovery was extremely difficult.

He walked out of a rehabilitation facility with his wife.

The family said they’re thankful to all the doctors and nurses who helped Velasquez on the road to recovery.