Long Island man arrested after shooting housemate with crossbow: police

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Suffolk County Police car

File photo: Suffolk County Police cruiser.

STONY BROOK, L.I. — Cops on Long Island arrested a man after they say he shot his housemate with a crossbow Tuesday night at their Stony Brook home.

According to Suffolk County police, victim James Nicosia, 41, was having a discussion with his landlord just before 7 p.m. at the home on Hallock Road.

Suddenly the landlord’s adult son, Xiaonan Sun, who shares the house with the victim, shot him with a crossbow, authorities said.

Nicosia was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition, police said.

Sun, 36, was arrested on second-degree assault charges, according to officials.

He was held overnight at the sixth precinct and was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at the First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

It was not immediately known what led to the attack.

