Long Island Expressway eastbound delays after road sign falls onto highway

PLAINVIEW, L.I. — A road sign above the Long Island Expressway fell onto the highway Friday morning, forcing two eastbound lanes to close and causing traffic delays.

Nassau County officials said the two eastbound lanes were closed just west of Exit 48 near Plainville. The left lane and HOV lane were open.

AIR11 was over the scene where it appeared a tree-trimming truck’s crane arm had possibly struck the sign, causing it to fall into the busy roadway.

Motorists were advised to expect delays as crews were worked to clean up the debris.

There were no immediate updates on when the lanes of the highway could reopen.

