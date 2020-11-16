Long Island Amazon delivery drive allegedly stole $5,600 in merchandise

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BETHPAGE, NY — A Long Island Amazon delivery driver allegedly stole about $5,600 worth of merchandise, police said Monday.

Nassau County investigators determined the merchandise was loaded onto delivery trucks at the Bethpage warehouse, but that it was being rerouted to another location, police said. Amazon driver Edward Seyfert, 48, allegedly brought the items to his Deer Park home.

Seyfert also allegedly threatened a co-worker to prevent him from going to the authorities.

Police recovered a television and a chair.

Seyfert was arrested on Friday and charged with grand larceny and coercion, He was arraigned in Mineola.

