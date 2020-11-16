Long Island Amazon delivery drive allegedly stole $5,600 in merchandise

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:
EdwardSeyfert

Edward Seyfert, a Long Island Amazon delivery driver, allegedly stole about $5,600 worth of merchandise. (Nassau County Police Department)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BETHPAGE, NY — A Long Island Amazon delivery driver allegedly stole about $5,600 worth of merchandise, police said Monday.

Nassau County investigators determined the merchandise was loaded onto delivery trucks at the Bethpage warehouse, but that it was being rerouted to another location, police said. Amazon driver Edward Seyfert, 48, allegedly brought the items to his Deer Park home.

Seyfert also allegedly threatened a co-worker to prevent him from going to the authorities.

Police recovered a television and a chair.

Seyfert was arrested on Friday and charged with grand larceny and coercion, He was arraigned in Mineola.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

Air show delights Jones Beach at just the right time

Islanders knock out Pittsburgh to continue final run at the Coliseum

Knicks, Nets, Isles return to playoffs with biggest crowds in NY since pandemic

Knicks, Nets, Isles return to playoffs with biggest crowds in NY since pandemic

Thomas Valva's mother claims ex-cop dad trafficked their sons

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss