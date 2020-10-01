Long Island 7-Eleven worker allegedly stabs accused shoplifter to death with a box cutter

A 7-Eleven worker allegedly stabbed a shoplifter to death in a nearby parking lot, police said.

HUNTINGTON STATION, NY — Police arrested a Suffolk County 7-Eleven worker Thursday who allegedly stabbed a shoplifter to death.

Conroy Jarman, 29, allegedly chased Raquan Jackson from the Broadhollow Road convenience store to a nearby parking lot, police said. Jarman confronted Jackson, then allegedly stabbed the accused shoplifter in the chest with a box cutter.

Jackson, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Jarman, a Hempstead resident, on manslaughter charges. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

