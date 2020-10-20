LIRR service resumes along Ronkonkoma Branch after person struck by train

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LONG ISLAND — The Long Island Rail Road said service has resumed after being temporarily suspended along the Ronkonkoma Branch on Tuesday morning due to a person being struck by a train.

Service was initially suspended just after 6:30 a.m. in both directions between Ronkonkoma and Hicksville.

Just after 8a.m. the LIRR tweeted that service had been restored, with residual delays up to 90 minutes.

The person was hit on the train tracks just east of the Brentwood station, the transit agency said.

EMS and MTA Police were both on the scene.

The LIRR said Port Jefferson/Huntington trains will be making all local stops west of Hicksville to accomodate passengers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.