LIRR Port Jefferson Branch service restored after person struck by train

LONG ISLAND — Service was restored after being partially suspended along the Long Island Rail Road’s Port Jefferson Branch Tuesday morning after a person was struck by a train.

The LIRR said on Twitter around 6:30 a.m. that serviced has been restored between Port Jefferson and Huntington.

The LIRR initially tweeted around 5:30 a.m. that a person was struck on train tracks just west of the Stony Brook station. Their condition was not immediately known.

Port Jefferson Branch service was temporarily suspended from Huntington to Port Jefferson after the incident, the LIRR said.

Customers were originally advised to use Ronkonkoma Branch trains.

