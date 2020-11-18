LIRR Port Jefferson Branch service restored after suspension due to broken rail

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:
LIRR

LIRR train (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LONG ISLAND — Service was restored along the Long Island Rail Road’s Port Jefferson Branch Wednesday afternoon after being partially suspended in the morning due to a broken rail.

The LIRR said on Twitter around noon that service had been restored on the line with residual delays of up to 15 minutes.

Service was originally suspended around 7:30 a.m. between the Port Jefferson and Stony Brook stations due to the broken rail near Port Jefferson.

Head to the LIRR Twitter page for the latest updates on train delays and cancellations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

NY Ranger flies with the U.S. Thunderbirds

New Yorkers enjoying the indoors instead of the beach on rainy Memorial Day Weekend

Air show delights Jones Beach at just the right time

Islanders knock out Pittsburgh to continue final run at the Coliseum

Knicks, Nets, Isles return to playoffs with biggest crowds in NY since pandemic

Knicks, Nets, Isles return to playoffs with biggest crowds in NY since pandemic

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss