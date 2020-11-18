LIRR Port Jefferson Branch service restored after suspension due to broken rail

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LONG ISLAND — Service was restored along the Long Island Rail Road’s Port Jefferson Branch Wednesday afternoon after being partially suspended in the morning due to a broken rail.

The LIRR said on Twitter around noon that service had been restored on the line with residual delays of up to 15 minutes.

Service was originally suspended around 7:30 a.m. between the Port Jefferson and Stony Brook stations due to the broken rail near Port Jefferson.

