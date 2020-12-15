LI yeshiva website hacked with anti-Semitic videos, swastikas: officials

GREAT NECK, Long Island — A Long Island yeshiva’s website was hacked with anti-Semitic videos, images and language on Monday.

Officials on Tuesday expressed outrage over the attack on North Shore Hebrew Academy, located in Great Neck in Nassau County.

The hack included Nazi imagery, swastikas and a song about death camps, according a video of the website posted on Twitter.

State Sen. Anna Kaplan, who represents the area, said the “horrifying” hack also involved sharing personal information about students and families.

“It’s truly unthinkable that anyone could be so consumed by anti-Semitism and hatred that they would commit such a vile and repugnant crime against our community during [Hanukkah], but this is a horrific reminder that hatred and anti-Semitism are alive and well even in our own backyards, and we must all speak out in no uncertain terms that we reject it at every opportunity and in every corner of our community,” Kaplan said in a statement on Monday. “The entire community stands with the students, families, and staff of the North Shore Hebrew Academy community during this difficult time, and our law enforcement has my full support to ensure this vile hate crime is prosecuted and the neo-Nazis responsible for it are brought to justice.”

PIX11’s requests for comment from the school and the Nassau County Police Department were not immediately returned Tuesday.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Nassau police are investigating the hack and urged anyone with information to reach out to the police department.

“I am disgusted by the anti-Semitic online attack on the North Shore Hebrew Academy. There is a zero tolerance policy for anti-Semitism or any kind of bigotry in Nassau County,” Curran said in a statement Tuesday. “We will never accept anyone being abused or intimidated in this county because of who they are.”

Anyone with information about the hack can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS (8477). All calls are confidential.

