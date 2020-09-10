LI woman arrested for leaving 2-year-old in hot car: police

BAY SHORE, L.I. — A Long Island woman was arrested for leaving a 2-year-old boy in the backseat of an unlocked running vehicle.

The incident took place Thursday at 12:25 p.m. in Massapequa in a parking lot at Carmens Plaza. The child was spotted by a witness in the vehicle with the air condition on sleeping.

Nassau County police dispatched an ambulance to respond to the scene. They evaluated the child and found him to be unharmed.

Reina Carrion, 25, was arrested 10 minutes later after leaving the DMV office at the plaza. The child was taken by a family friend.

Carrion is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She will be arraigned Friday.

