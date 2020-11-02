LI student journalists get experience covering election

Long Island

by: Keith Lopez

Posted: / Updated:
LONG ISLAND — While journalists across the nation prepare for Election Day, hundreds of budding journalists are getting ready to live history.

Hofstra Votes Live is a multi-platform broadcast produced solely by the college students themselves. The students get to learn firsthand the challenges of real-time election coverage.

The broadcast airs Tuesday night on WRHU 88.7 and on the Herbert School of Communications Facebook and YouTube pages

Photojournalist Keith Lopez has more from Hofstra University in the video above.

