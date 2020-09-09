LI school district uses ‘Safety Dance’ to teach students COVID-19 safety

Long Island

by: Keith Lopez

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BALDWIN, NY— Long Island teachers did a different kind of safety dance to prepare students for the new school year.

Teachers at Lenox Elementary School in the Baldwin School District filmed a parody of the Men Without Hats song and altered the lyrics to focus on coronavirus and social distancing.

Music Teacher Christine Benedetti and teacher Tom Duffy lead the project.

“I think showing the masks and showing us washing our hands is the way we model good behavior for the students,” Benedetti said.

Students watched the video Tuesday to learn about the health and safety requirements in school. They swayed in their seats and copied the dance moves from their spread-out desks.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

'I'm not easily intimidated': Nassau County exec talks Cuomo allegations, anti-Asian attacks and vaccines

The death of the Amityville killer and the birth of one of history’s great haunted house stories

LIRR reverses schedule changes after riders, Gov. Cuomo express disatisfaction

LIRR reversing course on changes after pushback

Long Island doctor charged with murder in 5 opioid deaths

2 Long Island cops suspended for kicking handcuffed man: officials

More Long Island

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

'Go back to your country': The long history of anti-Asian bigotry in the U.S.

Mild, sunny Tuesday ahead before next storm system makes its way into the region

'For Pete's Sake' helps create memories that last a lifetime for cancer patients, their families

New app 'Astoria Eats' is a cost-effective alternative to pricey delivery companies

Councilman Keith Powers talks accidental inmate releases, prisoner call recordings, anti-Asian attacks

NYC indoor fitness classes reopen at 33% capacity Monday

NYC high schools reopen Monday for in-person learning

Rise in attacks against Asian Americans continue across NYC

Plenty of sun and mild temperatures kick off the workweek