LI official apologizes for Confederate flag on fire truck; officials call for investigation

BROOKHAVEN, NY — A photo of a Confederate flag draped over a Long Island fire truck enraged community members Sunday.

Brookhaven Chief of Department Peter Di Pinto Jr. apologized and said there would be disciplinary action taken against the firefighter involved.

“The incident involved a sole firefighter, acting alone, during a non-response event,” Di Pinto said.

Monique Fitzerald, who posted the photo on social media, addressed her Facebook post to “white people of this town” and demanded action.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone called for an investigation by the Suffolk County Human Rights Commission and New York State Division of Human Rights.

“Hate and bigotry have no place in Suffolk County and we must demonstrate that we take these matters seriously,” he said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday evening also called for an “immediate” investigation by the state’s Division of Human Rights.

“We will not tolerate symbols of racism and division,” the governor said in a tweet. “To see a Confederate flag displayed in our own backyard is appalling.”