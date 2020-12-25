LI man steals snow plow, crashes into Target: police

Long Island

by: Associated Press

Police

BAY SHORE, L.I. — A Long Island man has been arrested after a Christmas morning crime spree that gave new meaning to the term doorbuster.

Police say it happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday when Justin Shuffle stole a skid steer snow pusher from a Bay Shore shopping center and crashed it through the front doors of a Target.

Authorities say Shuffle then swiped a coat and several gift cards before police caught him in the electronics section of the big-box retailer.

The 33-year-old pleaded not guilty to charges of burglary and larceny.

It was not clear whether he had a defense attorney.

