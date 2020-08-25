LI man indicted for alleged cocaine trafficking: officials

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WEST BABYLON, L.I. — A West Babylon man has been indicted for what the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office is calling an alleged “major cocaine trafficking operation.”

Encarnacio Reyes, 57, was charged Thursday with operating as a major trafficker, criminal possession, criminal sale and criminally using drug paraphernalia among several charges.Reyes, also known as “Chon,” was charged after an investigation by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, the DEA’s New York Drug Enforcement Task Force (“NYDETF”), and Suffolk County Police Department.

“This is a major win for the Babylon community, who were vigilant in reporting this defendant’s alleged criminal activity to law enforcement and were an integral part of this investigation,” District Attorney Timothy D. Sini said. “Thanks to this joint effort, his operation has been effectively shut down and we have eliminated a major cocaine supplier in Suffolk County.”

The investigation began earlier this year after complaints came in from members of the community. Surveillance of Reyes’ house included Reyes using a window adjacent to the garage of Reyes’ house as a “take-out” window where buyers would purchase cocaine.

The investigation also revealed that Reyes would allegedly purchase large quantities of cocaine and would then use his West Babylon home to process the cocaine for resale by mixing it with a cutting agent to increase its volume then repackage it for distribution.

Reyes was arrested following a search warrant executed by law enforcement agents from the District Attorney’s Office, DEA’s NYDETF and Suffolk County Police Department on August 13. The search resulted in a recovery of approximately 1.3 kilograms of cocaine, more than $16,000 cash, and various paraphernalia consistent with drug packaging and sales, including scales, cutting agent, packaging materials, a money counter and six cell phones.

The investigation also uncovered that Reyes allegedly sold the cocaine for $100 per gram, equating to an approximate street value of $130,000 for the cocaine seized during the search warrant. Reyes allegedly sold cocaine at such a high price due to a shortage in supply caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The investigation also revealed that Reyes allegedly ran illegal dice and card games out of his home. Surveillance revealed that these gatherings often included more than 20 individuals and occurred throughout the pandemic, resulting in further reports to law enforcement about suspected illegal activity at the house.

Reyes was arraigned on an indictment Tuesday by Suffolk County Court Judge Timothy Mazzei. Bail was set at $150,000 cash, $300,000 bond, or $300,000 partially-secured bond. He is due back in court on October 6.

