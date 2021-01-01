LI man charged with DWI after crashing into marked police car

Long Island

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. — A man was arrested for DWI overnight when he rear-ended a marked police car that had stopped to pull over a different vehicle, officials said Friday.

It happened at around 12:20 a.m. Friday on Pulaski Road near Frazer Drive in Huntington, according to a Suffolk County Police spokesperson.

The officer was pulled over with lights and flashers activated after stopping a vehicle on Pulaski Road when his car was struck from behind by William Macari, who was driving a Honda Accord, police said. The impact of the crash caused the police cruiser to hit the Chrysler Pacifica that had initially been pulled over.

The police officer was airlifted to a local hospital, though officials said his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Macari, 54, of Greenlawn, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

