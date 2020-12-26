LI man arrested for killing person, setting body on fire: police

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police siren.jpeg

SHIRLEY, L.I. — A Long Island man has been arrested for killing a person and setting their body on fire in the backyard of a Suffolk County residence Saturday, police said.

Police responded to a 911 call for a fire on Mastic Boulevard West in Shirley at around 2:30 a.m. Officers found a body burning on the property. The fire was extinguished.

A man who lived at the home, 20-year-old Peter Pendzinski, was arrested an charged with second-degree murder. He was sent to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and will be arraigned in district court at a later date.

An autopsy will be conducted by the the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office to determine a cause of death and identify the victim, who is believed to be a man.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

LI's Old Westbury Gardens back open

Long Island woman tests positive for COVID after 2 vaccine shots

LIRR restores service after service cuts cause overcrowding

White headmaster who made Black student kneel resigns from Long Island school

White headmaster who made Black student kneel resigns

'I'm not easily intimidated': Nassau County exec talks Cuomo allegations, anti-Asian attacks and vaccines

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Children's book tells story of centenarian Fauja Singh, brings cultures together

Young Queens woman assaulted by disguised couple, tried tracking attackers on ‘Find my iPhone’

Jerry Seinfeld helps reopen Gotham Comedy Club as NYC venues begin comeback

Over 1,800 have volunteered for Safe Walks NYC amid anti-Asian violence

Easter weekend looks like spring has sprung

Top Queens prosecutor resigns

NJ loosens some restrictions

Capitol Police officer killed in vehicle attack

Experts break down allergy season forecast