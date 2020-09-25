LI man arrested for child pornography possession: police

WEST BABYLON, L.I. — A Long Island man was arrested Thursday for possession of child pornography, Suffolk County Police said.
Authorities received a tip from a state internet crimes against children task force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that 67-year-old Brian Anderson was in possession of pornography involving minors. A search warrant was executed at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Anderson’s West Babylon home and he was taken into custody for the materials found on his desktop computer.
Anderson was charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child, a Class E Felony. He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on October 14.
The investigation is ongoing.