LI man arrested for child pornography possession: police

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police

A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WEST BABYLON, L.I. — A Long Island man was arrested Thursday for possession of child pornography, Suffolk County Police said.

Authorities received a tip from a state internet crimes against children task force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that 67-year-old Brian Anderson was in possession of pornography involving minors. A search warrant was executed at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Anderson’s West Babylon home and he was taken into custody for the materials found on his desktop computer.

Anderson was charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child, a Class E Felony. He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on October 14.

The investigation is ongoing.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

Long Island Expressway closed eastbound due to truck crash, rollover

LI's Old Westbury Gardens back open

Long Island woman tests positive for COVID after 2 vaccine shots

LIRR restores service after service cuts cause overcrowding

White headmaster who made Black student kneel resigns from Long Island school

White headmaster who made Black student kneel resigns

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Georgia voting law: Rev. Al Sharpton breaks down boycott by opposition

Jackson Heights fire: 240 homeless, 21 hurt after flames tear through apartment building

Wednesday morning clouds give way to sun, warmth

NY Senate approves $212 billion state budget

Vaccine push continues nationwide

Neighbors push to stop LGA AirTrain

Tragic 911 call: Man kills 3, himself on daughter's birthday in Brooklyn

Budget deal reached in Albany

More than a dozen people injured in Queens fire