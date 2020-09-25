LI man arrested for child pornography possession: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WEST BABYLON, L.I. — A Long Island man was arrested Thursday for possession of child pornography, Suffolk County Police said.

Authorities received a tip from a state internet crimes against children task force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that 67-year-old Brian Anderson was in possession of pornography involving minors. A search warrant was executed at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Anderson’s West Babylon home and he was taken into custody for the materials found on his desktop computer.

Anderson was charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child, a Class E Felony. He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on October 14.

The investigation is ongoing.