LI man accused of raping, strangling woman and returning to her home in clown makeup

WYANDANCH, NY — A Long Island man allegedly raped and choked a woman, then came back two days later in clown makeup and burglarized the Wyandanch home.

Joseph Johnson, a 33-year-old convicted sex offender, allegedly started his day by breaking car windows on Sept. 19, 2020, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said Wednesday.

“This is an extremely disturbing case,” Sini said. “As alleged in the indictment, this defendant went on a crime spree that escalated from breaking car windows to breaking into the victim’s home twice in the span of 72 hours, raping and repeatedly strangling the victim while threatening her life.”

After the Sept. 19 attack, the survivor installed several surveillance cameras in and around her home. She was alerted on Sept. 21 that the cameras had been turned off. Investigators determined they were damaged or turned away from the home. Wires to the recording unit were cut.

Video from before the cameras were damaged allegedly showed Johnson, wearing clown face paint, at the residence. DNA testing showed Johnson was the alleged perpetrator in the rape.

Johnson was charged in an indictment with rape, criminal sexual act, burglary, strangulation, criminal mischief and petit larceny. Bail was set at $500,000 cash, $1 million bond, or $5 million partially-secured bond during the Wednesday arraignment. Johnson’s next scheduled to appear in court on march 9.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison for the alleged crimes on Sept. 19, and a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison for the crimes on Sept. 21, for a total of 40 years in prison if sentenced consecutively.

