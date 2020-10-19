LI couple rescued from water after car crashes into canal, officials say

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LINDENHURST, Long Island — Good Samaritans and authorities rescued a Massapequa couple in their 70s whose vehicle had crashed into a Long Island canal following a collision with another vehicle Monday, police said.

It happened when a Ford pickup truck and a Subaru were involved in a motor vehicle crash at Venetian Promenade and Montauk Highway in Suffolk County, police said. When the Subaru backed up following the crash, it collided with a Mercury.

The Mercury crashed through a fence and fell into a canal, police said.

Video shows the moment the car was partially submerged in the water.

Five good Samaritans and two Suffolk County Police Officers jumped into the water to rescue the couple.

Joseph Abitabile, 78, was driving the Mercury. He was rescued from the vehicle, along with his wide, Delores, 76, who was unconscious.

An off-duty Lake Success Police Officer administered CPR, and her pulse and breathing were restored.

The Abitabiles, one good Samaritan, the two Suffolk County officers, and the driver of the Subaru were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.