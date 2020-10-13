LI business fined $12K after Sweet 16 party leads to 37 positive cases

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:
miller place inn.jpg

Miller Place Inn

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SUFFOLK COUNTY — Dozens of people tested positive for COVID-19 and hundreds were quarantined after an outbreak in Suffolk County linked to a Sweet 16 party, County Executive Steve Bellone said Tuesday.

The party took place at the Miller Place Inn on Sept. 25, with a guest list of 81 people.

The Miller Place Inn was fined $10,000 for violating state executive orders and health laws, and $2,000 for violating county rules.

Several positive COVID-19 cases in the Sachem School District were reported to the county on Sept. 30, and during the course of their investigation, the county discovered that the cases were connected to the Sweet 16 party.

Following a contact tracing investigation, the county identified 37 positive cases connected to the party; 270 people were told to quarantine.

It’s the first time a businesses was fined by the Suffolk County Health Department over COVID-19-related violations.

Bellone said that for the county, this qualifies as a super spreader event.

“This was an egregious violation and should serve as a stark reminder of the consequences that exist for flouting COVID-19 protocols,” said Bellone. “These rules and regulations exist for a reason – to keep New Yorkers safe – and we all have an obligation to act responsibly.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

LI acid attack victim: Community rallies in support

Former boxing champ Michael Spinx brings boxing therapy to battle Parkinson's

College student doused in face with hazardous substance

Long Island acid attack: Father says it was targeted, daughter can barely eat

Long Island acid attack: Woman doused in face in 'heinous' attack

Shooting at West Hempstead Stop & Shop: 1 dead, 2 wounded; suspect in custody, officials say

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss