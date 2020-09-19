Kitten tossed from car window on Northern State Parkway: Officials

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:
This New Vaccine Could Help Reduce Cat Allergies

Veterinary doctor gives kitten injection.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LONG ISLAND — Suffolk County officials are searching for a person who threw a kitten out of the window of a moving vehicle on the Northern State Parkway this week.

Roy Gross, chief of the SPCA, said a good Samaritan called the agency just before 8 a.m. on Thursday to report the incident.

The caller said the black and white kitten was thrown from a white vehicle heading eastbound on the parkway between exits 40 and 41, Gross said.

The kitten rolled to the side of the road and landed in the grass while traffic sped by at around 70 mph, according to the caller. Fortunately, the kitten was not hit by any vehicles, Gross said.

The Suffolk County SPCA and the New York State Humane Association are offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

The Suffolk SPCA asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident or knows someone who was involved to call 631-382-7722.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

Long Island woman tests positive for COVID after 2 vaccine shots

LIRR restores service after service cuts cause overcrowding

White headmaster who made Black student kneel resigns from Long Island school

White headmaster who made Black student kneel resigns

'I'm not easily intimidated': Nassau County exec talks Cuomo allegations, anti-Asian attacks and vaccines

The death of the Amityville killer and the birth of one of history’s great haunted house stories

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Bronx businesses prepare for Yankees home opener

Fans return to Yankee Stadium for opening day Thursday

Chilly, wet opening day, but rain should clear before first pitch at Yankee Stadium

New video: Doormen's actions after Asian woman attacked in Midtown Manhattan

MTA finishes restoring final tunnel that was damaged by Superstorm Sandy

NYS budget deadline approaching

Recreational marijuana: What can you do today?

New Yorkers rally for rent relief ahead of budget deadline

Could rain spoil the return of fans to Yankee Stadium?