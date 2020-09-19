Kitten tossed from car window on Northern State Parkway: Officials

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LONG ISLAND — Suffolk County officials are searching for a person who threw a kitten out of the window of a moving vehicle on the Northern State Parkway this week.

Roy Gross, chief of the SPCA, said a good Samaritan called the agency just before 8 a.m. on Thursday to report the incident.

The caller said the black and white kitten was thrown from a white vehicle heading eastbound on the parkway between exits 40 and 41, Gross said.

The kitten rolled to the side of the road and landed in the grass while traffic sped by at around 70 mph, according to the caller. Fortunately, the kitten was not hit by any vehicles, Gross said.

The Suffolk County SPCA and the New York State Humane Association are offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

The Suffolk SPCA asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident or knows someone who was involved to call 631-382-7722.