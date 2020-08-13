Judge: Long Island woman stabbed British tourist in psychotic episode

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MINEOLA, N.Y. — A Long Island judge found that a woman who stabbed a British tourist visiting her home did so in a moment of psychosis and is not responsible for second-degree murder.

A county judge issued the verdict in the trial on Wednesday, Newsday reported. The defense and the judge did not dispute that Faye Doomchin of Great Neck, New York, fatally stabbed 61-year-old Denise Webster, who was visiting her home with a mutual friend two years ago.

Webster was on vacation and staying with a friend in Queens, police said in 2018. He introduced Webster to Doomchin.

The women has cake and coffee at Doomchin’s home, but then the Long Island woman had an aggressive feeling and said she must “rid the house of evil,” Nassau County police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said at the time. She got a “butcher block-type knife” from the kitchen and stabbed Webster once in the chest, Fitzpatrick said.

Doomchin attended the week-long non-jury trial via a Skype video call from the jail in Nassau County, making it the first hybrid criminal trial in New York state.

