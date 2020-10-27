Long Island homeowner charged after cops break up house party of 200-300 people: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FARMINGVILLE, L.I. — A Long Island woman is facing charges after police broke up a massive gathering of hundreds at her home Saturday night, authorities said.

Cops responded around 8:40 p.m. to the home on Somers Court in Farmingville after receiving numerous calls about a large party at the home, according to Suffolk County Police.

Responding officers arrived to find between 200 and 300 people in attendance at the party, officials said.

According to police, there was underage drinking happening at the party.

The homeowner, 67-year-old Kim Catalanotto, now faces charges including criminal nuisance and violating Suffolk County’s social host law.

While the crowd dispersed, a male neighbor, 62, was struck in the face and had to be treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital. The assault is under investigation, police said.

The party violated New York’s COVID-19 health regulations on large gatherings.