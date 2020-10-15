Homeless pets from hurricanes in Louisiana arrive in NY

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LONG ISLAND — Communities in Louisiana are still dealing with the devastation Hurricane Laura left behind in August.

Now they face even more challenges after Hurricane Delta hit the region this past weekend. But the impact reaches beyond the human toll. These massive storms also left many animals displaced.

North Shore Animal League America is doing its part to help them find forever homes.

The organization teamed up with Paw4Life, a shelter in Louisiana that’s become overburdened by the damage these massive storms left behind, in addition to devastation brought on by the global pandemic.

They’re asking the public to help with relief efforts by donating supplies to their shelter partners and have set up this drop off site outside of their Port Washington campus Thursday, Oct. 15 and Friday, Oct. 16.

Here’s a complete list of items needed:

For more information on how you can donate, please visit North Shore Animal League America.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

Push to get hundreds of adorable pets adopted

LI acid attack victim: Community rallies in support

Former boxing champ Michael Spinx brings boxing therapy to battle Parkinson's

College student doused in face with hazardous substance

Long Island acid attack: Father says it was targeted, daughter can barely eat

Long Island acid attack: Woman doused in face in 'heinous' attack

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss