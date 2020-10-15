Homeless pets from hurricanes in Louisiana arrive in NY

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LONG ISLAND — Communities in Louisiana are still dealing with the devastation Hurricane Laura left behind in August.

Now they face even more challenges after Hurricane Delta hit the region this past weekend. But the impact reaches beyond the human toll. These massive storms also left many animals displaced.

North Shore Animal League America is doing its part to help them find forever homes.

The organization teamed up with Paw4Life, a shelter in Louisiana that’s become overburdened by the damage these massive storms left behind, in addition to devastation brought on by the global pandemic.

They’re asking the public to help with relief efforts by donating supplies to their shelter partners and have set up this drop off site outside of their Port Washington campus Thursday, Oct. 15 and Friday, Oct. 16.

Here’s a complete list of items needed:

