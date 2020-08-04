High winds, tall trees, above-ground power lines leave many on Long Island in the dark

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MERRICK, NY — Tropical Storm Isaias blew out of the tri-state region much faster than it had arrived and, on its way in, the storm wreaked plenty of havoc.

The storm that had at various points in the last few days been a Category 1 hurricane started to affect Long Island on Monday. The island felt the storm’s full wrath on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday evening, about a third of all of PSEG Long Island’s electrical customers were without power. Much of the problem was due to trees having fallen on power lines. It was the result of sustained winds in the 40-plus mile an hour range, and wind gusts around 70 mph.

Near Hewlett Avenue in Merrick, the road surface crackled and burned as flames shot up from a live wire that had fallen onto the street.

Firefighters had responded immediately, but they simply had to stand by for at least 20 minutes.

“There’s nothing they can do ’til PSEG comes,” Steve Hartz, who lives on the street where the wire went down in flames, said, referring to the utility company.

In a statement, PSEG said that Isaias had shown very clearly what damage it could do.

“Strong winds and hazardous gusts downed trees, branches and wires,” the statement issued at 5:15 p.m. said, “currently affecting more than 368,000 of our 1.1 million customers across Long Island and the Rockaways.”

The utility also pointed out that it had restored power to “more than 36,000 customers.”