Hempstead beach concierge team a success

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HEMPSTEAD, NY — A coronavirus concierge team launched months ago in Hempstead has been a success.

Team members help families navigate the new normal at local beaches. Hempstead Supervisor Donald Clavin launched the program in late May.

“While will work our hardest to ensure that you have an enjoyable time at the beach, we must all join together as a team, both town staff and beachgoers, to keep our beaches open and safe for the entire summer season,” Clavin said when the concierge service began.

Photojournalist Keith Lopez checked back in on the program on Monday.

