Group of Long Island Moms organize Lottery pool again, this time virtually

LONG ISLAND — Not even a pandemic can stop a dedicated group of Long Island moms from trying to hit it big in this week’s Mega Millions or Powerball.

The combined total jackpot is nearly $1.6 billion: as of Tuesday night, the Mega Millions jackpot was at $865 million and the Powerball jackpot was at $730 million.

The Long Island of over 600 people participating in the lottery pool is one of the largest in the tri-state area. This isn’t their first rodeo, organizer Ali Kusinitz said.

“This is the fourth time we’re doing it,” Kusinitz said. “I get a good feeling every time.”

The idea started in a private Facebook group meant just for neighborhood moms. PIX11 News profiled the group’s lottery pool back in 2016 and 2018. They didn’t win then but they’ve a good feeling this time around.

“Maybe fourth time is the charm,” Kusinitz said. “Who knows?”

This year things are different due to the pandemic; all of it is being done virtually. While it may be a little easier to do it all online, the long lines used to bring together the community.

“I miss seeing people I know and saying come on! Let’s go!” said Arlene Braverman, who is a participant in the pool.

If the group doesn’t hit the jackpot, the money that the pool does win is donated to local charities.

