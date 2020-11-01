Gas explosion sets multiple homes on fire in Nassau County: officials

Three homes were damaged in a fire following a gas explosion on Nov. 1, 2020, official said.

MEADOWMERE PARK, N.Y. — A gas explosion in Nassau County engulfed multiple homes in flames Sunday morning, injuring two firefighters and a resident, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the scene in Meadowmere Park around 6 a.m., according to authorities. The neighborhood borders Queens, near JFK Airport.

Area resident Stephanie Vinas heard “a big boom.”

“The houses shook,” Vinas said. “We looked through the window and all we saw was fire and smoke.”

The explosion also woke up Fire Chief Kevin Carrero, who lives across the street.

“I live right behind the house. It was like a bomb,” Carrero said.

After evacuating his own family, the chief ran to help his neighbors.

“The explosion was big and everyone felt it,” Carrero said. “It was very hard to fight the fire.”

Water supply was a big issue. It took close to two hours to bring the flames under control. More than 100 firefighters were on scene.

Two firefighters were hurt when a partial chimney fell on them, officials said. Both firefighters suffered from bruises and lacerations. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment. A 63-year-old man that lived on South Street suffered severe burns and was also taken to a local hospital for treatment

Several fire departments responded to the scene, including the The Lawrence-Cedarhurst Fire Department, which posted video of at least two homes engulfed in flames.

Fire Marshals believe they know the cause of the explosion.

“It looks like a natural gas emergency or natural gas fed fire right now,” Nassau County Assistant Chief Fire Marshall Micha Uttaro told PIX11 News. “It doesn’t look suspicious.”