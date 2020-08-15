Florida man arrested on LI after striking 7 vehicles, fatally hitting a bicyclist with a bucket truck

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NASSAU COUNTY, L.I. — A Florida man was arrested in Nassau County for a string of crashes that hit several vehicles and killed a bicyclist Friday, police said.

The incident took place at 4:37 p.m. on Merchants Concourse. Matthew Mummaw, 33, struck five vehicles that were stopped at a red light at the intersection of Corporate Drive. The defendant continued southbound, where he struck a bicyclist at the Meadowbrook Parkway Overpass.

Mummaw then made a right onto Stewart Avenue where he was involved in a head-on collision with two more vehicles before finally coming to a stop. Mummaw was arrested at the scene.

The bicyclist, a 39-year-old man, was pronounce dead at the scene of the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

Mummaw has been charged with second degree manslaughter and vehicular manslaughter, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an incident, driving while impaired, reckless driving and multiple traffic violations.

The defendant was taken to a local hospital for assessment and treatment and will be arraigned at a later date.